Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Barclays

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

PDCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $20.83.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $26.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 15,261.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 51,183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

