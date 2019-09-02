Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 125.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 64.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 466.3% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.20.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $272,650.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,922,984.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 19,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $1,685,640.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,901,302.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,996 shares of company stock valued at $4,763,436 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.70. 853,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,298. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.32 and a 52 week high of $88.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.94 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 40.99%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.