Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS) in a research report report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of McColl’s Retail Group in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of MCLS opened at GBX 47.30 ($0.62) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 60.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 71.24. The company has a market cap of $54.48 million and a PE ratio of 8.02. McColl’s Retail Group has a one year low of GBX 45.23 ($0.59) and a one year high of GBX 160 ($2.09).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from McColl’s Retail Group’s previous dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. McColl’s Retail Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.51%.

McColl's Retail Group plc operates as a neighborhood retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates convenience and newsagent stores that offer fruits and vegetables, milk, chilled foods, alcohol, confectionery, tobacco and e-cigarettes, canned and packaged grocery, soft-drinks, non-food, household, hot food-to-go, and newspapers, as well as provides post office and ATM services.

