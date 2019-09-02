Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peninsula Energy Limited explores, develops and mines uranium properties primarily in the United States. The company’s project primarily includes Lance uranium projects in Wyoming, the United States. Peninsula Energy Limited is based in Subiaco, Australia. “

Get Peninsula Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PENMF opened at $0.14 on Thursday. Peninsula Energy has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.18.

Peninsula Energy Company Profile

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of uranium deposits in the United States. The company also explores for gold ores. It holds a 100% interest in the Lance uranium project located in Wyoming; 74% interest in the Karoo project located in South Africa; and 50% interest in the RakiRaki gold project located in Fiji.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peninsula Energy (PENMF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peninsula Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peninsula Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.