Permanens Capital L.P. Has $117,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 192.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 189.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 197.3% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $68,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.97. 1,221,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,038. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.99 and its 200 day moving average is $81.36. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $64.30 and a 52 week high of $86.36.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

