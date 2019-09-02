Permanens Capital L.P. Increases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,505,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,527 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 263.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,942 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $223,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.9% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period.

Shares of IWP traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $143.15. The stock had a trading volume of 238,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,415. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $105.97 and a 12 month high of $148.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.26.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

