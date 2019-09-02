Permanens Capital L.P. Takes $905,000 Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000. Air Products & Chemicals accounts for 0.3% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 358.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 405,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,462,000 after buying an additional 317,174 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 71.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 527,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,340,000 after buying an additional 220,088 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,161,000 after buying an additional 212,479 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 30.2% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 854,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,133,000 after buying an additional 197,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,636,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $421,179,000 after buying an additional 187,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $225.92. The stock had a trading volume of 847,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.44 and a 12 month high of $232.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.93.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 62.28%.

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $227.16 per share, with a total value of $4,543,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,081,346.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup set a $260.00 target price on Air Products & Chemicals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.71.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

