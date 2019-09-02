PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Earns Hold Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

PG&E (NYSE:PCG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PCG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 target price on shares of PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI set a $25.00 target price on shares of PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.59.

NYSE:PCG traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $10.45. 4,912,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,582,392. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.92. PG&E has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $49.42. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.29.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. PG&E had a negative net margin of 53.07% and a positive return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PG&E will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 0.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 197,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 5.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 5.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 19.9% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 9,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

