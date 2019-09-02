Pigeoncoin Market Cap Tops $864,130.00 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC and CryptoBridge. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $864,130.00 and approximately $19,739.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020912 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000138 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000064 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 3,388,565,875 coins. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin.

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

Pigeoncoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

