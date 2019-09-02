Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PESX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PESX) will announce $146.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Pioneer Energy Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $159.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $142.48 million. Pioneer Energy Services posted sales of $149.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Energy Services will report full-year sales of $588.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $577.88 million to $606.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $610.39 million, with estimates ranging from $562.00 million to $649.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pioneer Energy Services.

Pioneer Energy Services (NASDAQ:PESX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $152.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.43 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pioneer Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of PESX stock remained flat at $$0.13 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 972,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,663. Pioneer Energy Services has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.18.

Pioneer Energy Services Company Profile

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia.

