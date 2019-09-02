Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Cuts Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. trimmed its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partners Group Holding AG grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 421,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,006,000 after purchasing an additional 46,801 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 922,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,814,000 after purchasing an additional 192,482 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 19,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 122,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. ValuEngine lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

Shares of CNI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.14. The stock had a trading volume of 715,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,339. The company has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $70.36 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.47. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.411 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.