Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $883,000 Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,572,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,167,647,000 after buying an additional 2,900,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,251,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,459,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,400 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,589.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 819,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $240,564,000 after purchasing an additional 788,686 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 361.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 775,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,161,000 after purchasing an additional 607,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,986,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $877,186,000 after purchasing an additional 555,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.17.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $287.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,026,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,979. The firm has a market cap of $114.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.34 and a twelve month high of $305.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.83%.

In related news, Director C Martin Harris sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total value of $74,450.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,606.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total transaction of $14,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,193 shares in the company, valued at $97,466,832.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

