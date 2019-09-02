Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Increases Holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 54,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In other news, insider Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $149,807.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,408 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 5,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $530,638.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,052 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NDAQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $99.84. The stock had a trading volume of 275,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,212. Nasdaq Inc has a one year low of $75.49 and a one year high of $104.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.97.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.06 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.84%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.