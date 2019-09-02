PIXEL Price Tops $0.0060 on Exchanges (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One PIXEL token can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone and IDAX. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $367,419.00 and $152,326.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PIXEL has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10,079.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $289.36 or 0.02871592 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.41 or 0.00660404 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006372 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00020091 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000318 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,471,159 tokens. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction.

PIXEL Token Trading

PIXEL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinone. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

