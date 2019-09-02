PKG Token Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (PKG)

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last seven days, PKG Token has traded down 1% against the dollar. One PKG Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Mercatox and Fatbtc. PKG Token has a market capitalization of $120,071.00 and approximately $26,358.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PKG Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009934 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00222423 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.12 or 0.01313871 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000158 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00018520 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00089517 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00022044 BTC.

PKG Token Token Profile

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 tokens. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg. The official website for PKG Token is pkgtoken.io.

Buying and Selling PKG Token

PKG Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Mercatox and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PKG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PKG Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PKG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PKG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PKG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.