PlatinumBAR (XPTX) Achieves Market Cap of $38,533.00

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, PlatinumBAR has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. PlatinumBAR has a total market cap of $38,533.00 and $7.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlatinumBAR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Crex24 and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PlatinumBAR Profile

PlatinumBAR (CRYPTO:XPTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx. The official website for PlatinumBAR is platinumbar.io.

Buying and Selling PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinumBAR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlatinumBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

