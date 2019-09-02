Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Trading Up 1.7%

Pollard Banknote Ltd (TSE:PBL)’s stock price was up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$22.00 and last traded at C$21.89, approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 4,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.53.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $561.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio is 19.69%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury sold 5,000 shares of Pollard Banknote stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total transaction of C$117,500.00.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile (TSE:PBL)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides lottery and gaming products and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. The Lotteries and Charitable Gaming segment manufactures instant tickets and related products.

