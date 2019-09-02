PotCoin (POT) Price Tops $0.0079 on Major Exchanges

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Tux Exchange, Bittrex and Bleutrade. PotCoin has a total market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $765.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,337.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.30 or 0.01734465 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.01 or 0.02835418 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.33 or 0.00651560 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.23 or 0.00708609 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00065197 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00454664 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00008744 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 222,677,383 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Poloniex, Bleutrade, CoinExchange, Tux Exchange, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

