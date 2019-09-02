Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Power Integrations, Inc. is a supplier of high-performance electronic components used in high-voltage power-conversion systems. Their integrated circuits and diodes enable compact, energy-efficient AC-DC power supplies for a vast range of electronic products including mobile devices, TVs, PCs, appliances, smart utility meters and LED lights. Their SCALE IGBT drivers enhance the efficiency, reliability and cost of high-power applications such as industrial motor drives, solar and wind energy systems, electric vehicles and high-voltage DC transmission. Since its introduction, Power Integrations’ EcoSmart® energy-efficiency technology has prevented billions of dollars’ worth of energy waste and millions of tons of carbon emissions. Reflecting the environmental benefits of their products, Power Integrations’ stock is a member of clean-technology stock indices sponsored by Cleantech Group LLC and Clean Edge. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on POWI. Deutsche Bank set a $80.00 price objective on Power Integrations and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital restated a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $97.00 price objective on Power Integrations and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Power Integrations from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities restated an underperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.40.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $89.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 1.29. Power Integrations has a 1-year low of $47.35 and a 1-year high of $102.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.27.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $102.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.04 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 14.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.78%.

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $872,536.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William George sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,284 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,780. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1,426.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 19.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 222.2% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 10.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

