Preferred Bank (PFBC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

8/31/2019 – Preferred Bank was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/29/2019 – Preferred Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $57.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/22/2019 – Preferred Bank was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/21/2019 – Preferred Bank was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $59.00.

7/23/2019 – Preferred Bank was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/19/2019 – Preferred Bank was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2019 – Preferred Bank was given a new $56.00 price target on by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/11/2019 – Preferred Bank was given a new $59.00 price target on by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

PFBC stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.96. The company had a trading volume of 33,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $39.87 and a 52-week high of $61.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $43.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 17.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Preferred Bank by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Preferred Bank by 72,425.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Preferred Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

