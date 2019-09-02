Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $217,000 Investment in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 109,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 448,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,223,000 after acquiring an additional 101,645 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 741,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,085,000 after acquiring an additional 444,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $219,024.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Barry Littlejohns sold 15,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $853,268.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTLT traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,638. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.16 and a 200 day moving average of $47.80. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.64. Catalent Inc has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $58.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $725.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.20 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Catalent Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTLT. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Catalent to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Catalent from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Catalent from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.43.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

