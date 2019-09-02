Primecoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $15,280.00 (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Primecoin has a total market cap of $4.03 million and approximately $15,280.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 11% higher against the dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001348 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade By Trade, Bleutrade, Cryptopia and Poloniex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 95.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Primecoin

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 28,872,234 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, BX Thailand, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Bittylicious, CoinEgg and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

