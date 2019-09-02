Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,134 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC now owns 38,043 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Quant Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC now owns 23,730 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. ValuEngine raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.19. 3,697,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,618,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.76. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $86.31. The firm has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $34.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.40%.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $10,869,505.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 357,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,064,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

