ProVise Management Group LLC Has $312,000 Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.74.

Altria Group stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.74. 13,605,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,720,353. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.72 and a 200 day moving average of $51.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $82.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $66.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Altria Group had a return on equity of 51.53% and a net margin of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 80.20%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

