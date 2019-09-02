ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 745 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,581 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 282.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motco grew its position in Vodafone Group by 76.9% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,682 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group by 72.3% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group by 4,686.7% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VOD. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. HSBC upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.99 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.30.

Shares of VOD stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,289,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,883. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average is $17.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $23.02.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

