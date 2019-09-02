PVH (NYSE:PVH) PT Raised to $105.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $97.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PVH from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PVH from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $115.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.95.

Get PVH alerts:

NYSE PVH opened at $75.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PVH has a 1-year low of $67.41 and a 1-year high of $157.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.96 and a 200-day moving average of $102.51. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The textile maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. PVH had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PVH will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 1.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its stake in shares of PVH by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 21,796 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 17.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 1.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.