Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.78.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Q2 in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Q2 alerts:

Shares of QTWO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.95. 254,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,461. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Q2 has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $93.63.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.10 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 20.73% and a negative return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Q2 news, insider Matthew P. Flake sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $8,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 298,999 shares in the company, valued at $20,780,430.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Odus Edward Wittenburg, Jr. sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $1,914,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,651,562.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 444,787 shares of company stock valued at $33,667,343. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 67.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 82.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.