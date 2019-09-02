QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $119.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) will announce sales of $119.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $121.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $118.59 million. QTS Realty Trust reported sales of $112.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full year sales of $473.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $469.00 million to $477.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $525.37 million, with estimates ranging from $504.48 million to $534.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for QTS Realty Trust.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.58). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $119.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QTS shares. ValuEngine upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. QTS Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

In related news, Director Wayne M. Rehberger bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,593. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 505.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 77.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $54,000.

QTS Realty Trust stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.06. The stock had a trading volume of 160,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,233. QTS Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $34.27 and a 1 year high of $49.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.69%.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

