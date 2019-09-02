Quant (QNT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.99 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Quant has traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar. Quant has a market cap of $63.97 million and $1.99 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant token can currently be bought for about $5.30 or 0.00052229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Fatbtc.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quant Token Profile

Quant is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official website is quant.network.

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

