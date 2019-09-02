Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 26,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 493.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 89 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 83.3% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 110 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 121.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $225.61. 9,086,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,825,677. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.35. Tesla Inc has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $379.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of -39.44 and a beta of 0.60.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($2.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.76). Tesla had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.06) EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra lowered Tesla to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Nomura dropped their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $238.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Tesla from $437.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.53.

In other Tesla news, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.51, for a total transaction of $3,352,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 306,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,415,963.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $6,881,352. 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

