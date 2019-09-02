Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 312.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,500 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the second quarter worth about $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 100.0% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James set a $57.00 price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.14.

ETFC stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,159,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,293. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $39.31 and a 52 week high of $59.92. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.35 and a 200 day moving average of $46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. E*TRADE Financial’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

E*TRADE Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.40%.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.