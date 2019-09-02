Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 69,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 14,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,259,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,346. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.40. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $24.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.91 and its 200 day moving average is $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

