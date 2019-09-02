Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Has $719,000 Stock Position in Emmis Communications Co. (NASDAQ:EMMS)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its stake in Emmis Communications Co. (NASDAQ:EMMS) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned 1.15% of Emmis Communications worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Zazove Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Emmis Communications by 0.6% during the second quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,085,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Emmis Communications alerts:

EMMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Emmis Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Emmis Communications from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey H. Smulyan sold 15,334 shares of Emmis Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $85,103.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,728 shares in the company, valued at $187,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey H. Smulyan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $114,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,572.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,052 shares of company stock worth $440,326. Corporate insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Emmis Communications stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.04 million, a P/E ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average is $4.27. Emmis Communications Co. has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $6.75.

Emmis Communications (NASDAQ:EMMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Emmis Communications had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $27.77 million for the quarter.

Emmis Communications Profile

Emmis Communications Corporation, a diversified media company, engages in radio broadcasting activities in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Radio, Publishing, and Corporate & Emerging Technologies. It operates 11 FM and 3 AM radio stations in New York, Los Angeles, Indianapolis, and Austin, as well as publishes Indianapolis monthly magazine.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Emmis Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmis Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.