Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Increases Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned 0.08% of JetBlue Airways worth $4,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,171,000 after purchasing an additional 340,505 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,149,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,493,000 after purchasing an additional 596,824 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 8.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,323,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,164,000 after purchasing an additional 634,765 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 121.9% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 6,676,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 251.2% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,041,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,530 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut JetBlue Airways from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.45.

JBLU stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,961,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,738,224. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.90. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $20.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, SVP Brandon Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $58,290.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,055.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $46,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 478,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,823,233.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,335 shares of company stock worth $271,920 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

