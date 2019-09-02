Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Purchases 9,400 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Office Properties Income Trust accounts for 1.2% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned about 0.79% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $9,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OPI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Office Properties Income Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 target price on Office Properties Income Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Office Properties Income Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ OPI traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.11. The company had a trading volume of 126,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,945. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $23.36 and a 12-month high of $68.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day moving average is $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.32. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $176.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

