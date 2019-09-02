Quiz (LON:QUIZ) Trading Down 2.1%

Quiz Plc (LON:QUIZ) was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 18.65 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 19.10 ($0.25), approximately 596,463 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 314,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.50 ($0.25).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Quiz in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 15.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 21.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 million and a PE ratio of 191.00.

QUIZ plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design and retail of ladies fashion clothing, footwear, and accessories under the QUIZ brand name. The company offers occasion wear, eveningwear, and dressy casual wear primarily for 16 to 35 year olds. It also provides menswear, such as shirts, blazers, denim, trousers, and smart outfits under the QUIZMAN brand name; and bags and jewelleries.

