Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $146.15

Real Estate Credit Investments Ltd (LON:RECI) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $146.15 and traded as low as $165.52. Real Estate Credit Investments shares last traded at $166.40, with a volume of 83,183 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Real Estate Credit Investments in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 168.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 146.15. The company has a market cap of $255.19 million and a PE ratio of 13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.79%. Real Estate Credit Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.94%.

In other news, insider Bob Cowdell acquired 29,000 shares of Real Estate Credit Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.22) per share, with a total value of £49,300 ($64,419.18).

About Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI)

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

