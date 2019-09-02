Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 35,928 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,928 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSB traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $30.88. 480,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,408. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.98 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.58.

