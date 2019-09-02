Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $488,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 54,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,152,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $343.14. 1,006,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,200. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.64. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $284.45 and a fifty-two week high of $374.10.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

