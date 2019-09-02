Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $646,000 Stake in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Total System Services were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSS. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Total System Services by 326.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 669,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $63,608,000 after acquiring an additional 512,668 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Total System Services during the second quarter worth $52,842,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Total System Services during the first quarter worth $31,448,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Total System Services by 152.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 544,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $69,791,000 after acquiring an additional 328,144 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Total System Services by 63.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 670,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $63,733,000 after acquiring an additional 260,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSS shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Total System Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Cowen lowered shares of Total System Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Total System Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $148.00 target price on shares of Total System Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Total System Services to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

Total System Services stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $134.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,058. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. Total System Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.58 and a 12 month high of $138.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Total System Services had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

