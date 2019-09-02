Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,550 Shares of Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ebix were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBIX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Ebix by 64.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 265.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Ebix during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ebix alerts:

EBIX stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.42. The company had a trading volume of 197,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.64 and a 200 day moving average of $48.47. Ebix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $144.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.41 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ebix Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Ebix’s payout ratio is 8.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ebix from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ebix from a “c+” rating to a “f” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ebix in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

In related news, major shareholder Fondation Rennes sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $2,236,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,163,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,843,165.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,916,033 over the last ninety days. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ebix Profile

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.