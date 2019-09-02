Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 7,611 Shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,611 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSK. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 46,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 35,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,046,000.

NYSEARCA:PSK traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $44.13. 111,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,733. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.99. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $44.27.

Several brokerages have commented on PSK. Raymond James reissued an “average” rating and set a $20.50 price target on shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in a research report on Friday, May 24th. GMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

About SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

