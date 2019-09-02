REDW Wealth LLC Acquires 1,271 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

REDW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 0.4% of REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 578.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,018,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,679,000 after buying an additional 7,688,372 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,281,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,806,000 after buying an additional 281,373 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,190,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,780,000 after buying an additional 12,012 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,352,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,516,000 after buying an additional 817,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,820,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,876,000 after buying an additional 375,442 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHH stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $46.17. 460,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,923. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $36.73 and a 12 month high of $46.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.37 and a 200 day moving average of $44.64.

