REDW Wealth LLC Has $11.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

REDW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 288,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF accounts for 6.7% of REDW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $11,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 250,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,518,000 after buying an additional 101,492 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 300,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,428,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,843,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 50,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ XT traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $37.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,745. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $39.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.00.

