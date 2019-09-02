REDW Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

REDW Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 53.9% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 63.8% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.19. 54,798,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,323,367. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $44.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.14.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

