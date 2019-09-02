Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.05

Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.05 and traded as high as $0.63. Regulus Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 99,876 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RGLS shares. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Regulus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.08.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $13.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.05.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.24. Regulus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 396.84% and a negative return on equity of 179,717.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics Inc will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGLS. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $568,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,131,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,389,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 2,052,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 1,136,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.15% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.