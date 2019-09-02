Republic Protocol Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (REN)

Republic Protocol (CURRENCY:REN) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Republic Protocol has a market capitalization of $13.12 million and $1.51 million worth of Republic Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Republic Protocol has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Republic Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0207 or 0.00000578 BTC on exchanges including $24.43, $13.77, $32.15 and $33.94.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00038554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $480.66 or 0.04632202 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000202 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Republic Protocol Coin Profile

Republic Protocol is a coin. It launched on December 31st, 2017. Republic Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 632,504,823 coins. Republic Protocol’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Republic Protocol’s official website is republicprotocol.com. The official message board for Republic Protocol is medium.com/republicprotocol. The Reddit community for Republic Protocol is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Republic Protocol Coin Trading

Republic Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $10.39, $50.98, $7.50, $24.43, $33.94, $24.68, $32.15, $13.77, $20.33, $18.94 and $5.60. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Republic Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Republic Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Republic Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

