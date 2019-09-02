Reviewing Kenon (NYSE:KEN) and DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) and DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Kenon pays an annual dividend of $1.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. DTE Energy pays an annual dividend of $3.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. DTE Energy pays out 60.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DTE Energy has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Kenon has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DTE Energy has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kenon and DTE Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kenon $364.00 million 3.11 $434.21 million N/A N/A DTE Energy $14.21 billion 1.67 $1.12 billion $6.30 20.58

DTE Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Kenon.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kenon and DTE Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kenon 0 0 0 0 N/A DTE Energy 2 5 4 0 2.18

DTE Energy has a consensus price target of $127.80, suggesting a potential downside of 1.43%. Given DTE Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DTE Energy is more favorable than Kenon.

Profitability

This table compares Kenon and DTE Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kenon -34.11% -14.75% -7.38% DTE Energy 8.09% 10.33% 3.06%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Kenon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.1% of DTE Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of DTE Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DTE Energy beats Kenon on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation facilities in Israel. It operates through OPC, Qoros, and Other segments. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services passenger vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in China. As of December 31, 2017, the company's Qoros' dealerships included 113 point of sales facilities. In addition, Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its 32% equity interest in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, Ltd., owned and chartered vessels with a total container capacity of 385,974 TEUs. Further, it develops and owns a proprietary natural gas-to-liquid technology process. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Singapore.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets. This segment owns and operates approximately 696 distribution substations and 442,700 line transformers. The company's Gas segment purchases, stores, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers throughout Michigan; and sells storage and transportation capacity. This segment has approximately 19,800 miles of distribution mains; 1,305,000 service pipelines; and 1,273,000 active meters, as well as owns approximately 2,000 miles of transmission pipelines. Its Gas Storage and Pipelines segment owns natural gas storage fields, lateral and gathering pipeline systems, and compression and surface facilities, as well as has ownership interests in interstate pipelines serving the Midwest, Ontario, and northeast markets. The company's Power and Industrial Projects segment offers metallurgical coke; pulverized coal and petroleum coke to the steel, pulp and paper, and other industries; and power, steam and chilled water production, and wastewater treatment services, as well as supplies compressed air to industrial customers. It also owns and operates 5 renewable generating plants with a capacity of 217 MWs; 23 landfill gas recovery sites; and 10 reduced emissions fuel facilities. Its Energy Trading segment engages in power and gas marketing and trading; structured transactions; and the optimization of contracted natural gas pipeline transportation and storage positions. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

