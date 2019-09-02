Revive Therapeutics (CVE:RVV) Trading Down 16.7%

Revive Therapeutics Ltd (CVE:RVV) fell 16.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 82,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 12% from the average session volume of 93,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 million and a PE ratio of -2.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10.

About Revive Therapeutics (CVE:RVV)

Revive Therapeutics Ltd. develops and commercializes cannabinoid-based products in Canada. The company develops REV-002, a bucillamine that has completed Phase II-A clinical studies for the treatment of acute gout flares. Its product pipeline also includes REV-004, a bucillamine for the treatment of cystinurial.

