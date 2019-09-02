Rise (RISE) One Day Volume Hits $788.00

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Rise has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rise has a total market capitalization of $621,616.00 and approximately $788.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, YoBit and RightBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00033024 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000949 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000109 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 140,201,795 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rise’s official website is rise.vision. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision.

Rise Coin Trading

Rise can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, YoBit and RightBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

